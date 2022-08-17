How Sunderland stars including Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke are valued by leading scouting platform

So far this transfer window, Alex Neil has managed to keep hold of Sunderland’s key players and has made some shrewd additions to his squad.

They have enjoyed a solid return to the Championship on the field, but fans will be hoping that they can continue to press on with their off-field activities as the transfer window draws to a close. But what shape is Sunderland’s squad currently in?

Wyscout is a multi-million dollar Italian company that supports football scouting, match analysis and transfer dynamics and provides information and reports to professional clubs and media outlets.

Here, using data provided by WyScout, we take a look at the valuations of Neil’s current Sunderland squad.

Do any of these valuations surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

(note: valuations are provided in euros and are correct at time of writing)

1. Jack Diamond Diamond has been linked with another loan move away from the club this summer after spending last season away at Harrogate Town. WyScout market value = €100,000 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Alex Bass Bass was brought in from Portsmouth earlier this window to provide competition for Anthony Patterson in the Sunderland goal. WyScout market value = €150,000 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. Niall Huggins Injury problems plagued Huggins’ first season at the club but hopes are high that he can show his talents once he’s back fit. WyScout market value = €200,000 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Trai Hume Hume joined Sunderland in January and made three appearances last campaign. WyScout market value = €250,000 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales