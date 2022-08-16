Pride and passion! Can you spot yourself in the 37,884 Stadium of Light Sunderland v QPR crowd
Sunderland were backed by another bumper crowd at the Stadium of Light – with 37,884 fans watching a dramatic 2-2 draw with QPR.
Fan you spot yourself in our fan gallery? Pictures from the Stadium of Light come via Frank Reid and Martin Swinney.
Sunderland head coach Alex Neil said after the game: “We deserved to win the game, the fact your first question was that this would feel like a defeat signifies how well we played, certainly first half.
"Second-half, apart from the Tyler Roberts chance when he cuts across and put it wide, we defended pretty well.
“I could just see the game petering out, but two transitions ultimately cause two chances, the free-kick and second header both end up in the back of the net. “We'll see 1,000s of games and times where even if they get better chances than that, we'll still win the game,” he added.