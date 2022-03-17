How Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and the play-off contenders run-in's compare - and who has the advantage

Sunderland’s hopes remain in the balance and the midweek fixtures saw them drop a place to sixth as other teams took advantage of the chance to cut the gap.

Ahead of another crucial weekend of games, we took a closer look at the fixture lists to try and establish who might just have the advantage at this stage, and where the race for the top six might be decided.

To do so, we looked at soccerstats.com analysis, which calculates the points-per-game of each remaining opponent for the teams in contention, weighting it specifically for home and away form...

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are battling for a place in the top six

MK DONS

Form - 1st (16 points from 6)

PPG of opponents remaining - 1.20

Cambridge United (A) Crewe Alexandra (H) Shrewsbury Town (H) AFC Wimbledon (A) Sheffield Wednesday (H) Oxford United (A) Morecambe (H) Plymouth Argyle (A)

Liam Manning’s side have been in outstanding form and though it seems unlikely, they will not have entirely given up hope of chasing down a place in the top two.

More likely is a chance at promotion through the play-offs, which they currently look very well placed to do.

They have an eight-point advantage on seventh and statistically have the best run-in of all of the contenders.

Though it contains some very tricky fixtures at the end of the campaign; continue on their current trajectory and they will be assured of a top-six spot by then anyway/

OXFORD UNITED

Form - 2nd (15 points from 6)

PPG of opponents remaining - 1.47

Ipswich Town (H) Morecambe (A) Plymouth Argyle (A) Sunderland (H) Fleetwood Town (A) MK Dons (H) Rotherham (A) Doncaster Rovers (H)

Karl Robinson’s side are regular play-off contenders and strong recent form has set them well on their way.

17 goals from their last six games underlines their attacking threat but they do have some difficult fixtures ahead and the hugely improved Ipswich Town, whose defence under new head coach Kieran McKenna has been superb, will test those credentials this weekend.

They may well hope that MK Dons’, Rotherham and Doncaster Rovers’ fates are settled by the time those fixtures come around, perhaps taking some of the edge out of the occasion.

SUNDERLAND

Form - 8th (11 points from 6)

PPG of opponents remaining - 1.36

Lincoln City (A) Gillingham (H) Oxford United (A) Shrewsbury Town (H) Plymouth Argyle (A) Cambridge United (H) Rotherham United (H) Morecambe (A)

Sunderland’s form is improving under Alex Neil and they still have significant work to do to secure a top-six place.

Games away at Oxford and Plymouth look key, and the Black Cats will take confidence from their strong set up and result at Wigan in Neil’s first win.

Their margin for error in the games ahead is minimal.

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Form - 6th (12 points from 6)

PPG of opponents remaining - 1.54

Accrington Stanley (H) Cheltenham Town (H) Ipswich Town (A) Oxford United (H) Burton Albion (A) Wycombe Wanderers (A) Sunderland (H) Wigan Athletic (A) MK Dons (H)

Steven Schumacher has done an outstanding job since being handed the unenviable task of trying to build on the work of Ryan Lowe following his departure for Preston North End earlier this season.

Four consecutive wins has put them firmly back in the play-off race, and with a game in hand on the teams either side of them their chances are strong.

The challenge is a brutal run-in, with their last four games coming against sides currently in the top eight.

Before then, they have to face Kieran McKenna’s improving Ipswich and an Oxford United side one place above them in the table.

They will hope to further strengthen their position before those challenging fixtures come around.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Form - 3rd (13 points from 6)

PPG of opponents remaining - 1.24

Gillingham (A) Cheltenham Town (H) AFC Wimbledon (H) Bolton Wanderers (A) MK Dons (A) Crewe Alexandra (H) Wycombe Wanderers (A) Fleetwood Town (A) Portsmouth (A)

Dropping two points thanks to a late Accrington Stanley equaliser meant it was a disappointing midweek for Sheffield Wednesday, who had hoped to build more pressure on the teams above on home turf.

However, they will still feel bullish about their top-six chances.

They still have a game-in-hand on Sunderland, Oxford and Wycombe, and have been in excellent form for much of the calendar year.

They have strong squad depth, and statistically have the best run-in aside from MK Dons.

Their biggest tests will undoubtedly come on the road, and Gillingham’s resurgence under Neil Harris means their trip to Kent this weekend is perhaps tougher in reality than on paper.

WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Form - 11th (10 points from 6)

PPG of opponents remaining - 1.31

Portsmouth (A) Doncaster Rovers (H) Cambridge United (A) Gillingham (H) Plymouth Argyle (H) AFC Wimbledon (A) Sheffield Wednesday (H) Burton Albion (H)

Like Sunderland, Wycombe’s top-two ambitions fell away rapidly in the new year but a crucial late winner against Fleetwood in midweek kept them right in the play-off hunt.

Their run-in is largely favourable compared to other sides and they will have to take full advantage.

Home fixtures against Plymouth and Sheff Wed look key to their hopes, as losing further ground to either of those sides would be hugely damaging to their hopes.

Not yet ruled out….

In drawing 0-0 at Portman Road last weekend the play-off hopes of both Ipswich Town and Portsmouth took a hit, particularly with the latter losing to Plymouth in midweek.

Neither can be ruled out at this stage, though it would take a superb run of form. The challenge is made tougher by the fact that both face daunting run-ins, with Portsmouth’s opponents average 1.61 per-game, the highest in the top 10. Ipswich’s opponents average 1.54, and for either to break into the top six would be one of the achievements of the season.

Unlikely, but not by any stretch impossible.

