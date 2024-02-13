How Sunderland have fared in midweek games ahead of Huddersfield Town test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s trip to Huddersfield Town on Wednesday will be their seventh midweek fixture of the season.

Of those games, Sunderland have been victorious on four occasions, while suffering defeat in the other three. Here we recap some of those fixtures.

Blackburn 1-3 Sunderland - Wednesday 20th September

Tony Mowbray returned to haunt his former side in Sunderland’s first midweek game of the season thanks to a brace from Jack Clarke and a stoppage time strike from Dan Neil. Harry Leonard initially gave the hosts hope levelling the game at 1-1 however Sunderland’s firepower proved to be too much.

Sunderland 2-0 Watford - Wednesday 4th October

The Black Cats’ second midweek fixture was a memorable one for Niall Huggins who scored his first goal in senior football just minutes before the half time interval. Just after the hour mark, Abdoullah Ba fired home a header to double Sunderland’s advantage.

Leicester City 1-0 Sunderland - Tuesday 24th October

Current league leaders Leicester City edged Sunderland out in a narrow 1-0 defeat for the Black Cats. James Justin gave the Foxes an early lead, directing a near post header into the back of the net largely unmarked.

Sunderland 1-2 Huddersfield Town - Wednesday 29th November

Wednesday’s hosts were victorious in the reverse fixture with goals from Michael Helik and Delano Burgzorg. Luke O’Nien the scorer for Sunderland in what would prove to be Mowbray’s last home game in charge.

Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United - Tuesday 12th December

Michael Dodds took charge for Sunderland’s encounter with Leeds and a change of tactics saw the hosts pick up all three points. Jobe was in the right place at the right time to head the ball beyond Illan Meslier in the 78th minute to give Sunderland the lead and three points.

Hull City 0-1 Sunderland - Tuesday 26th December