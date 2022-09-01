Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats had been looking to sign another centre-back, while they’d also been in the market to bring in another striker, yet nothing developed during deadline day.

There has also been talk of goalkeeper Vito Mannone returning to the club, yet a potential deal wouldn’t have to be completed before tonight’s 11pm deadline as the 34-year-old is a free agent.

But while the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Black Cats could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further outgoings, which may allow some of their younger players to leave on loan.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

As per EFL rules, Sunderland and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved plus the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.