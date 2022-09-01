How Sunderland could get extra time to send players out on loan - with no more incomings expected
No more incomings are expected at Sunderland before the end of the transfer window – yet the Black Cats may have some extra time to complete some late loan deals for some of their younger players.
The Black Cats had been looking to sign another centre-back, while they’d also been in the market to bring in another striker, yet nothing developed during deadline day.
There has also been talk of goalkeeper Vito Mannone returning to the club, yet a potential deal wouldn’t have to be completed before tonight’s 11pm deadline as the 34-year-old is a free agent.
But while the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Black Cats could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further outgoings, which may allow some of their younger players to leave on loan.
As per EFL rules, Sunderland and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved plus the fee being paid, if there is one.
Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.
Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.