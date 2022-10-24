While this was the 20-year-old’s ninth appearance for the Black Cats, it was only his second start. The only other time he had been named in Tony Mowbray’s team was when he was asked to play as a central striker in the draw with Blackpool.

From what we’ve seen, Amad looks more comfortable playing in a deeper role, where he can drift infield onto his stronger left foot and link up play

A look at the players attempted passes (figure one) in the first half against Burnley, when Sunderland took a two-goal lead, shows that Amad often made use of his team-mates around him, making short passes after showing for the ball.

Amad playing for Sunderland against Burnley.

Still, the 20-year-old demonstrated good awareness and composure to score Sunderland’s opening goal in the 16th minute, when he took advantage of space on the right and beat goalkeeper Arijanet Muric with a low finish.

Sunderland’s work off the ball was also commendable in a promising first half, with Mowbray’s side pressing in the right areas and stopping Burnley’s possession-based game.

Amad also seemed aware of his defensive duties after running back to make a tackle on the edge of his own box with just a few minutes on the clock.

Yet, as Sunderland retreated in the second half, conceding four times to lose 4-2, the forward’s influence also reduced.

Amad's attempted passes in the first half against Burnley. (Wyscout)

There was still a moment when Amad sent Jack Clarke through on goal, after Burnley had brought the game back to 2-2, yet the former’s effort was saved by Muric.

The early signs suggest Amad will provide a different option to Roberts, with the latter far more likely to try and beat his man rather than trying to link up play.

While this was just one fixture, Amad attempted five dribbles during 90 minutes against Burnley (according to Wyscout). In comparison, Roberts has averaged more than double that per 90 minutes this campaign.

Still, it’s clear Amad is a player with lots of technical ability in a Sunderland side which is trying to play through the lines.