Graeme Murty’s side were beaten 7-5 by Middlesbrough on Monday but were far more organised and disciplined against a side sitting third in Premier League 2, Division 2.

Striker Max Thompson and centre-back Zak Johnson both returned from injury setbacks, with the pair completing 60 and 70 minutes respectively.

And after conceding 11 goals in their last two matches, the young Black Cats will take confidence from the performance, with Norwich struggling to create many chances from open play.

Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty.

The visitors did go close when midfielder Harry Brooke hit the crossbar with a long-range effort midway through the first half, yet Sunderland goalkeeper Jacob Carney wasn’t really tested for the remainder of the half.

At the other end Sunderland created some promising openings on the left flank, with Ellis Taylor delivering a few inviting crosses into the box.

Yet it was left-back Nathan Newall who created the best opportunity of the half right before the interval, when his low cutback found Tom Scott who couldn’t hit the target from inside the box.

Norwich continued to see more of the ball after the break without really threatening the Sunderland goal. Henry Fieldson, Owen Robinson and Tom Chiabi were then introduced in the second half as the hosts kept their opponents at bay.

On the counter attack Murty’s side did pose a threat from wide areas, with Taylor’s cross just sailing over the head of Ethan Moore at the back post with 15 minutes remaining.

Neither side could find a breakthrough, though, and the young Black Cats will now prepare to face Newcastle in their next league game on Monday, January 30 – currently set to take place at Eppleton CW.

Sunderland U21s XI: Carney, Wilson, Crompton, Johnson (Fieldson, 62), Newall, Burke (Chiabi, 70), Scott, Kelly, Taylor, Moore Thompson (Robinson, 70)

Subs not used: Bond, Pye

Norwich U21s XI: McCracken, Riley, Stewart, McIntosh, Shipley, Watt, Kamara, Duffy, Dickson Peters (Matos, 64), Omotoye, Brooke (Welsh, 64)

