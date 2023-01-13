Sunderland are preparing to face Swansea City in the Championship - but who will start for the Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s side are eighth in the table following a 1-1 draw at Blackpool on New Year’s Day but are just three points ahead of Swansea in 15th.

Sunderland are still dealing with several injury issues, with Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton still sidelined for the fixture.

Danny Batth and captain Corry Evans will be available again, though, while Lynden Gooch returned to the bench at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last weekend.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Swansea at the Stadium of Light:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Was rotated out of the side for the FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury but has started every league game this season. Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. RB: Trai Hume Has competition from the fit again Lynden Gooch but has performed well at right-back in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth Available again after recovering from a calf injury and could return to the starting XI following a strong start to the season. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Daniel Ballard Has started the side’s last four fixtures and helped Sunderland come through a busy festive fixture schedule. Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales