The predicted Sunderland team to face Swansea as Tony Mowbray is handed double injury boost: Photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Swansea City in the Championship - but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side are eighth in the table following a 1-1 draw at Blackpool on New Year’s Day but are just three points ahead of Swansea in 15th.
Sunderland are still dealing with several injury issues, with Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton still sidelined for the fixture.
Danny Batth and captain Corry Evans will be available again, though, while Lynden Gooch returned to the bench at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last weekend.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Swansea at the Stadium of Light: