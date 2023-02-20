The French winger, 20, has made one appearance off the bench for the senior side since moving to Wearside from Lille in January.

Lihadji looked bright as he played 68 minutes for the young Black Cats, who looked set to earn all three points after Harry Gardiner opened five minutes after half-time.

Yet the visitors managed to snatch a late point when Sonny Blu Lo-Everton netted a 89th-minute equaliser in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture.

Isaac Lihadji playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland started on the front foot with Lihadji producing a few neat touches and runs down the right flank for Graeme Murty’s side.

The hosts then went close in the 12th minute when Caden Kelly’s cross found Gardiner in opposition’s box, yet the forward steered his effort over on the stretch.

Derby also had opportunities in a fairly even first half, with Osazee Agharise scooping an effort over the bar from inside the area.

Winger Kido Taylor-Hart, who is on loan from Arsenal, then hit the crossbar after cutting in from the right flank and striking a powerful effort towards goal.

Sunderland’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes came five minutes before half-time when Gardiner was allowed to turn on the edge of the box and forced a low save from goalkeeper Harry Evans.

The hosts made a quick start to the second half and opened the scoring when Tom Watson’s right-footed cross from was controlled and converted by Gardiner inside the box.

Lihadji then went close when he forced a fine save from Derby keeper Harry Evans just before the hour mark.

Moments later, Evans was called upon again as he held Tom Watson’s low effort from a tight angle, with Sunderland controlling large parts of the second half.

That was until the ball dropped to Lo-Everton following a Derby corner, allowing the forward to convert with a side-footed finish from inside the box.

Murty’s side will now prepare for another league game on Friday when they’ll travel to Aston Villa.

Sunderland XI: Richardson, Wilson, Crompton, Johnson, Taylor, Scott, Middlemas (Sonha, 45), Lihadji (Burke, 68), Watson, Kelly, Gardiner