Former Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill has said that Charlie Hurley 'will never be forgotten' on Wearside.

Hurley, widely regarded as one of the club's greatest-ever players, died this week aged 87. Tributes have poured in for the legendary centre-half, with Niall Quinn describing him as an 'absolute icon'.

O'Neill grew up as a Sunderland supporter, mainly on the strength of his adoration for Hurley. In his recent book 'On Days Like These', O'Neill recalled listening to Sunderland and Hurley's feats on the radio at school.

He spoke to BBC Radio Newcastle on Thursday to pay tribute to Hurley and recall how his role in one of Sunderland's most famous campaigns helped cement a lifelong love with the club.

"I was a boarder at a school from 1963, starting off as an 11-year-old," O'Neill said.

"1964 of course was a major, major year - you're talking about the FA Cup quarter final against Manchester United - who could ever forget that if you're a Sunderland supporter of my vintage? It was marvellous. It was probably even before that, he was an inspirational signing. He got off to a very poor start but I can't say I knew too much about that as an eight or nine-year old at the time. To be voted player of the century amongst the number who could have had that accolade is just fantastic - it was Charlie who made me the Sunderland supporter that I was.

"Of course I wasn't getting to see much football then, it was only the FA Cup final that was televised live at the time. The epic quarter finals at Old Trafford, leading 3-1 with a couple of minutes to go, 2-2 at Roker Park and then the final game at Huddersfield - where I think Dennis Law ended up scoring four goals. I think he was the first big centre half to really come up for corner kicks, being really dangerous and the crowd at Roker Park cheering when he used to go up for them - he was just an absolute hero to everybody who supported Sunderland. He was maybe the first one thought of in British football as actually a ball-playing centre back who was also commanding.

"When I became manager of Sunderland, Charlie's health hadn't been great for a while but he sent me a little message, things like that. He personified Sunderland. Charlie the Great will never be forgotten."

Led by Hurley, Sunderland would go on to seal promotion at the end of the 1964 campaign - one of his finest moments in the game. Hurley remains one of only 10 Sunderland players to ever make more than 400 appearances for the club.