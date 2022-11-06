Sunderland were chasing the game against Cardiff City at 1-0 down and remain short of recognised strikers in the squad.

Mowbray may have felt he had to be careful with Simms, who missed seven matches with a toe injury. The 21-year-old hadn’t made the biggest impact but had just sent a header over the crossbar.

Elliot Embleton was brought on in the striker’s place as Jack Clarke moved up front, before Cardiff closed out the contest.

Ellis Simms playing for Sunderland against Cardiff.

The outcome may have been the same if Simms had stayed on, and, as previously mentioned, it was a tough afternoon for the Everton loanee.

It didn’t help that the striker didn't receive much service, with Cardiff pinning Sunderland back in the first half.

When the Black Cats looked to play off Simms, the striker found it particularly challenging to win duels against Cardiff’s left centre-back Cedric Kipre.

And while the frontman had a bit more success against the Bluebirds’ other central defender Perry Ng, Simms still only won four of his 11 duels, according to Wyscout.

Figure One: Ellis Simms' duels vs Cardiff.

It also didn’t help that when Simms did manage to flick the ball on or hold it up, there were few team-mates looking to run beyond him.

With Simms often having to drop deeper to try and receive the ball, the visitors were able to maintain an organised defensive shape (figure two) in the first half.

Of the eight passes Simms received against the Bluebirds, only three were in the final third of the pitch. And when there were chances to play a team-mate in, the striker spurned a couple of opportunities.

Sunderland were able to apply more pressure after Cardiff took the lead in the 49th minute but still didn’t ask enough questions of the visitors’ backline.

Figure Two: Ellis Simms drops deep to receive the ball against Cardiff.

The late header before being substituted was Simms’ only real sight of goal and showed a glimpse of what the forward can offer.

