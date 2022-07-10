Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s 4-2-3-1 formation gave them an organised structure which also allowed them to press from the front against the SPL outfit.

At the other end of the pitch, Ballard started in the right centre-back role, alongside a surprise partner in Luke O’Nien, and the Black Cats largely dealt well with Rangers’ attacking threat.

Sunderland's Daniel Ballard in action against Rangers. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Ballard, 22, is right footed and often played on the right of a back three for Millwall in the Championship last season, which allowed him to step out of defence in possession.

With Rangers seeing more of the ball here, Ballard didn’t have much chance to demonstrate his passing qualities, often looking to keep it simple while making passes into midfield where possible.

Yet, encouragingly, the most impressive part of Ballard’s game was his physicality and way he stood his ground.

In the 16th minute it looked like Sunderland could be exposed when O’Nien, who otherwise performed well at centre-back, committed to a tackle on the edge of his side’s box and left space in behind.

Rangers’ Scott Wright was then left with a one-vs-one situation against Ballard in the Sunderland box, yet the latter quickly thwarted his opponent.

Sunderland were relatively comfortable after that point, yet Rangers did threaten again ten minutes before half-time.

After the Black Cats had conceded possession in their own half, Rangers’ Ryan Kent made a dangerous run into the box from the left, yet Ballard was once again on hand to dispossess the winger.

While Bailey Wright and Danny Batth formed a robust centre-back partnership at the end of last season, and both have Championship experience, Sunderland have high hopes for Ballard after signing him for a seven-figure fee from Arsenal.

While it’s still - very - early days, we have now seen a glimpse of what the player can offer at Sunderland.