The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner, yet a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira meant the match wasn’t able to resume.
Both sets of players returned to the pitch and waited over 30 minutes before the game was called off.
Sunderland have travelled to Portugal for an eight-day training camp and are due to face Italian side AS Roma on Wednesday.
