The Shrews sit 16th in League One and are dealing with several injury setbacks following three consecutive defeats.

Former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is a doubt for the match, while Aiden O’Brien, who left Wearside last year, has just recovered from a groin issue.

Meanwhile, Carl Winchester is not expected to feature against his parent club.

Former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan playing for Shrewsbury. Picture by FRANK REID

To find out more about Shrewsbury, we caught up with Ollie Warner from The Salopcast Podcast on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

What’s the latest with Shrewsbury’s injury issues?

OW: “Steve Cotterill has got a philosophy, which in whole I kind of support, of having a small squad. What that obviously does is that puts the squad at risk when you get injuries.

“We’ve got our left wing-back George Nurse and our striker Daniel Udoh both out with ACL injuries, and our right wing-back Elliott Bennett has been out injured.

“Aiden O’Brien has’t really been fit all season and we’ve been quite unlucky with injuries.

“Tom Flanagan is also a doubt and has been suffering with a hip injury for a while.”

How has Carl Winchester fared since joining Shrewsbury on loan?

OW: “I’d love us to keep him and wouldn’t be surprised if other League One teams are looking at him as well.

“We play three at the back, two wingers and we play a bit of a hybrid in midfield with Luke Leahy and Winchester as box-to-box midfielders.

“Tom Bayliss then plays like a number 10 and can jump into a midfield three.

“Winchester has been fantastic since he came in and fits into the group really well, we have a real hardworking bunch of pros.

“He’s a very, very good footballer for this level, technically as well as an athlete as well.”

How seriously do you think Shrewsbury will take the FA Cup?

OW: “I don’t know, there’s that carrot there that if we beat Sunderland and get into the next round and get a big tie against a Premier League team, get money in the bank.

“I think that is the only carrot really and would expect the attendance to be quite low.

“We probably would rotate if we had players to but we don’t have players to rotate and I imagine we’ll play a full-strength team.”

Who are Shrewsbury’s key players?

OW: “Bayliss is a really good midfielder and did well for Coventry. You may have heard his name, he went to Preston for £1.5million but it never really worked there and we signed him. Now he’s doing really well.

"He has got a really good relationship with Jordan Shipley who has been filling in at wing-back.

"Up front we have a decent player on loan from Bournemouth called Christian Sayde. He is quite a short, stocky striker and on his day can be a really good player and hold up the ball well.”

What’s your predicted line-up?