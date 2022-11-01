Sunderland handed game time to five first-team players during their under-21s fixture at Newcastle – but how did they fare at St James’ Park?

The young Black Cats fell a goal behind after Joe White’s first-half opener, before Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

We take a closer look at some of the notable inclusions who featured at St James’ Park:

Jay Matete playing for Sunderland U21s against Newcastle U21s.

Alex Bass

Not only did the Sunderland keeper score a dramatic equaliser after coming up for a corner, he also made a brilliant last-gasp save after his improbable goal.

Bass, 24, has made just one first-team appearance in the Carabao Cup since his move from Portsmouth this summer, with Anthony Patterson establishing himself as the Black Cats’ first-choice keeper.

This was Bass’ second appearance for the under-21s side and the keeper made some decent saves as Newcastle registered more efforts at goal.

Jay Matete

After being named in the squad at Luton it was a bit surprising to see the 21-year-old start against Newcastle, just two days before Sunderland’s Championship trip to Huddersfield.

Matete captained the Sunderland side at St James’ Park and played 64 minutes before he was replaced by Marshall Burke.

While Sunderland dropped a little deep at times in the first half, Matete was assured on the ball while his physicality helped him stand out when moving forward in possession.

Abdoullah Ba

While Sunderland struggled to gain territorial control in the first half, Ba also stood out when he received possession.

There was one moment in the first half when the Frenchman won the ball on the edge of his own box, before taking it all the way into Newcastle’s half and drawing a foul.

Ba, 19, was replaced by Jewison Bennette at half-time but once again showed flashes of his vast potential which led to Sunderland offering him a five-year deal.

Niall Huggins

This was Huggins’ third appearance for the under-21s side, and the first time he has played 90 minutes after recovering from a long-term injury setback.

The most impressive part of Huggins’ game against Newcastle was his ability to step forward with the ball and scan the pitch for a progressive pass.

There were moments when the 21-year-old was put on the back foot defensively as Newcastle’s Dylan Stephenson looked to cut in from the left flank.

Still, this was a big step forward for Huggins after over a year on the sidelines

Jewison Bennette

Bennette may also be needed for the first team at Huddersfield due to Jack Clarke’s suspension.

The Costa Rican winger received a 45-minute cameo on the left flank here, replacing Ba at half-time as Ellis Taylor moved into midfield.

Bennette, 18, looked lively in the early stages of the second half and delivered the corner for Bass’ late goal.

The teenager was clearly pumped up for the match and was booked after a scuffle with Newcastle forward Isaac Westendorf.