Houghton-born former Sunderland academy midfielder released by ex-Newcastle United man
Sunderland academy graduate Ethan Robson is a free agent after his release from MK Dons.
The Houghton-born midfielder rose through Sunderland’s youth ranks from a young age having joined the club in 2004. Robson made his debut for the Black Cats during the ill-fated 2017-18 Championship relegation season, making nine league appearances
Robson joined Blackpool in the summer of 2020 after being let go by Sunderland, signing a two-year deal. The player had made just 14 appearances for Sunderland’s senior team before his departure. Robson would help Blackpool win promotion from League One to the Championship via the play-offs with Sunderland man Elliot Embleton also on loan at Bloomfield Road during that period.
The 27-year-old made 38 appearances for the Seasiders with most coming in his first year at the club, before moving out on loan to MK Dons. Robson was then released by Blackpool before The Dons signed him permanently two seasons ago.
However, Robson once again finds himself without a club after the League Two side made the tough decision to release him under manager Mike Williamson, formerly of Gateshead and Newcastle United. MK Dons, though, have also confirmed that Stephen Wearne - once also of Sunderland - will remain at the club.
Williamson's side qualified for the League Two play-offs after finishing in the top-six but were thrashed 3-0 at home and then 5-1 away by Crawley Town, who play Crewe Alexandra in the final at Wembley as MK Dons face another season in League Two with Williamson at the helm.
