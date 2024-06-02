Highest rated Championship players for 2024/25 including Sunderland, Leeds United, Norwich City and Hull City men

By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 20:00 BST

A look at who Sunderland will be lining up against next season in the Championship

Sunderland are preparing for another year in the Championship after a disappointing 2023/24 season. The Black Cats remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Michael Beale and need to make sure that they get their next appointment right.

Mike Dodds ended the last campaign in interim charge as the North East ended in a disappointing 16th place in the table.

Sunderland will be locking horns with Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley next term. Here is a look at the top 20 highest rated players in the league based on transfer values by statistics website Transfermarkt...

€20m

1. Sander Berge, Burnley

€20m

€20m

2. Crysencio Summerville, Leeds

€20m

€18m

3. Gabriel Sara, Norwich

€18m

€18m

4. James Trafford, Burnley

€18m

