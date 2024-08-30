Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have confirmed their third transfer of deadline day

Kristjaan Speakman has challenged Nectar Triantis to make himself a key member of Hibernian’s team after he completed a return to Edinburgh on deadline day.

Triantis spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road and after seeing his pre-season at Sunderland impacted by injury he has now concluded a new agreement for the upcoming season. Sporting director Speakman says he expects the Australian to return ready to compete for a place in the Sunderland side next season.

“Nectar thoroughly enjoyed his time at Hibernian last season, and it played an important role in his continued development,” Speakman said.

“Upon returning to Easter Road, his challenge is to now become a leading player in their team. He will be entering a familiar environment, and we hope this will allow him to maintain a high level of performance throughout the season ahead of a return to Sunderland next summer to challenge for a place in our team.”

Hibernian boss David Gray has confirmed that he intends to play the 21-year-old primarily in a defensive midfield position.

“I’m delighted to bring Nectar back to the Club,” he said.

“He’s someone I really enjoyed working with last season and he’s another great character to add to the dressing room. Nectar is someone I see as a defensive midfielder who has also played a lot at centre-back, which naturally gives him a strong defensive mindset and discipline to dominate the middle of the pitch. I look forward to working with him once again.”