The January transfer window is looming over the horizon at quite a pace, and Sunderland are already at the centre of their fair share of speculation.

One of the biggest stories doing the rounds at the present moment in time concerns the future of Jordan Henderson, with the Black Cats academy graduate reportedly looking to seal a move away from Ajax in January due to a lack of playing time. To that end, Sunderland are among those who are being touted for a potential swoop, with The Sun suggesting that a return to the Stadium of Light “could be on the cards”.

Addressing the prospect of Henderson returning to Sunderland earlier this week, ex-Black Cats striker Darren Bent said: “Going back to Sunderland makes sense. That’s his club. That’s where he started. That’s where I played with him. The fans would love him as well, and he’s had an unbelievable career. When you look back, what he’s won, what he’s done for England. He’s had an incredible career.”

Elsewhere, Sunderland are also said to be facing mounting interest in a number of their promising young talents. Anthony Patterson is understood to be a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, while teenage sensation Chris Rigg is reportedly on the radar of several of Europe’s heaviest hitters, including the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Another Black Cats starlet mentioned relatively frequently in the gossip columns is Tommy Watson, with Brighton and Hove Albion said to hold an interest in the winger which they may look to revive this winter.

But if all these rumours were to come true, then how might Sunderland be lining up come January? We’ve taken a close look at Regis Le Bris’ potential starting XI, and bench, below...

1 . GK - Simon Moore With Anthony Patterson repeatedly drawing admiring glances from a whole host of Premier League big guns, could Sunderland be forced to turn to their current understudy in the second half of the campaign? Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . RB - Trai Hume Ever dependable, the Northern Irishman has impressed again this season. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

3 . CB - Luke O'Nien A stalwart of this Sunderland back line, O'Nien will be hard to displace from the starting XI. | Frank Reid Photo Sales