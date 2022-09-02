Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following promotion to the Championship, the Black Cats re-signed three players who were out of contract (Lynden Gooch, Patrick Roberts and Bailey Wright), while making ten more additions, including Daniel Ballard, Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Ba, Leon Dajaku, Aji Alese, Jack Clarke, Alex Bass, Amad Diallo, Edouard Michut and Ellis Simms.

The club have also allowed Carl Winchester and Jack Diamond to leave on loan to League One sides Shrewsbury and Lincoln respectively.

We asked fans on our social media platforms if they were happy with Sunderland’s dealings this summer.

New Sunderland signings.

On our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page, Ian Taggart said: “It was always going to be a big ask filling and finding the right players to challenge in this league , from what we have done I’m happy. Anybody who isn’t just needs to look at us signing a PSG youngster who actually played in their first team last year, as well as Ballard, Clarke, Roberts and Diallo to name a few.”

Paul Ritson replied: “We have fallen short!! Need another striker and cover at centre half and full back!! Good business has been done but we still need more!!

Martin James Seed agreed: “Short up front.......if Ross gets a knock!”

Jason Black had a similar view: “Could do with cover at the back and a striker”

Mike Farnan added: “Love the signings to date and Tony Mowbray is the wise head to see us through difficult times. Would love to see another CB in place.

Responding to our Twitter post, @RokerEndDweller posted: “Zero back up for Stewart who played all 49 league games last season. Be very lucky for him to play all season without injury. No cover for Evans and short at full-back. Maybe Neil knew his squad wouldn’t be stronger come 2nd September.”

@sparkymarc23 disagreed: “We've just brought in a centre midfielder in Ba and Diallo is the 3rd striker. Another full-back would have been the icing on the cake, but sometimes you don't get what you want.”

@Duane_001 tweeted: “Look, it's a step in a totally different direction compared to what we are used to. Sign a load of talented youngsters and develop them or bring in over the hill players what we had previously?? I know what I'd prefer”

@PaulEld88120824 commented: “Happy but would have liked another two/three players in.”

@Mackem92 admitted: “No idea to be honest they are all kids so we will see what happens. Can't judge them as never heard of them or seen them but give them time. Only time will tell, mid table is the goal this year. Survival is a must.”

@EngMartin3 posted: “Main objective to stay up but having seen our start two or three key improvements might have put us in promotion contention. Paper thin and it’s the defensive capabilities across the pitch where the imbalance is. We’ll be ok though.