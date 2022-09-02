The 15 deals Sunderland have completed this summer - including transfers from Tottenham, West Ham and PSG
The transfer window has closed after a quiet deadline day for Sunderland – yet the Black Cats still completed several deals this summer.
Following the club’s promotion from League One, the likes of Aiden McGeady, Lee Burge and Jordan Willis all left Wearside following the end of their contracts, while Nathan Broadhead, Thorben Hoffmann and Callum Doyle returned to their parent clubs following loan spells.
Since then Sunderland have re-signed three players who were out of contract, while making ten more signings.
There have also been some loan departures from the Stadium of Light.
We take a look at every deal completed by Sunderland this summer:
Page 1 of 4