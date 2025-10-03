The Switzerland international has hit the ground running with one particular Sunderland teammate.

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has been a major success so far, and while every player in red and white deserves huge praise, two in particular appear to be fuelling the revolution.

The Black Cats sit fifth after six games, putting 11 points on the board to sit just two adrift of second-place Arsenal, with Burnley the only side to beat them so far. Sunderland games have been tight affairs so far, with just seven goals scored and four conceded.

Wilson Isidor has been the attacking mastermind for Regis Le Bris, netting three of his side’s seven strikes so far, with only four players throughout the entire league managing more. But the Frenchman has been given a big helping hand in reaching that total.

Granit Xhaka providing the spark for Wilson Isidor success

Granit Xhaka and Wilson Isidor celebrate a Sunderland goal. | Getty Images

Two of Isidor’s three Premier League goals so far this season have been assisted by Granit Xhaka. That makes the duo the second-most effective provider-to-goalscorer partnership in the Premier League this season, behind only Mohamed Kudus to Richarlison (3), while the only other partnerships to combine for more than one goal are Tijjani Reijnders and Jeremy Doku to Erling Haaland with two goals each (WhoScored).

Partnership Premier League goals Mohamed Kudus to Richarlison 3 Granit Xhaka to Wilson Isidor 2 Tijjani Reijnders to Erling Haaland 2 Jeremy Doku to Erling Haaland 2

Alongside twice setting up Isidor, Xhaka also provided the assist for Omar Alderete’s winner in the 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last time out, taking him to three assists this season so far. That sees the Swiss veteran level with the likes of Doku, Kudus and Joao Pedro, with only Everton’s Jack Grealish managing more with four.

Of course, Xhaka has never been a stranger to delivering a dangerous cross or defence-splitting pass, with his best league returns when it comes to assists to date coming in the 2017/18 and 2022/23 Premier League seasons and the 2024/25 Bundesliga, providing seven in each of those campaigns.

Xhaka is the only Sunderland player to register more than one assist in the Premier League so far this season, while Isidor is the only player to score more than once for the Mackems. The fact that these two key players have found such a quick and effective understanding bodes well for Sunderland as they seek to re-establish themselves as a Premier League force.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Granit Xhaka?

Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland at City Ground on September 27, 2025 in Nottingham, England. | Getty Images

Xhaka’s leadership and creativity have been vital to Sunderland’s fine start to the season, with the 33-year-old providing crucial experience at this level. So while he’s caught the eye with his assists, Xhaka has impressed Le Bris most by acting like a ‘coach’ on the pitch.

"It's natural for him," Le Bris told Sky Sports of Xhaka’s leadership at the end of September. "He is very good on the ball, he is really smart, he knows how to manage different situations in real time and he is really important for his leadership. He is a future coach, I think. We need to use him. He is so important for a young squad like ours."

Sunderland will hope Xhaka and Isidor can combine once again when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday.

