The Black Cats are just one game away from making their long-awaited return to the Championship, however, standing in their way are Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers.

Sunderland took four points from the Chairboys in the league this season as they ran out 3-1 home winners in August before a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw at Adams Park in January.

Alex Neil’s side are currently on a 15 game unbeaten streak and this good form is one of the reasons why their former boss Gus Poyet believes Sunderland can seal promotion at Wembley next weekend, but he acknowledges that it will be a tough encounter:

“I won’t say they can do it but it’s another great opportunity.” Poyet told BoyleSports.

“It didn’t look like they could do it a couple months ago and now they’re in a position to perform.

“You know what they’re going to get from Wycombe so now it’s about performing.

“Both teams have been in this position. It will be an incredible day and I know the whole city will be down for the day.

Gus Poyet has revealed he will be cheering Sunderland on against Wycombe Wanderers (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“I want Sunderland to win obviously as I have no affiliation with Wycombe.”

Poyet, who is currently manager of the Greece national team, won 23 games during his time as Sunderland boss, drawing 23 and losing 29 in all-competitions.