Eliezer Mayenda has impressed for Sunderland this season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has claimed that Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda has the potential to one day become a Premier League player, but has suggested that the Spaniard still has a lot of work left to do if he is to hone his natural talent.

The teenager has established himself as a key member of the Black Cats’ first team this season, and has chipped in with six goals and five assists across 27 Championship outings so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayenda’s most recent outing was a match-winning turn against Sheffield Wednesday last week, during which he scored a brace in a 2-1 victory, and in the aftermath of that display, reports emerged suggesting that a number of Premier League clubs have started monitoring his progress at the Stadium of Light.

And speaking to Football League World, renowned pundit Prutton has admitted that he can understand why top flight clubs are paying attention to the Sunderland starlet. He said: “Eliezer Mayenda from Sunderland… still a very young man at 19 years old. Given how young that Sunderland side is, to be one of the youngest ones in it shows just how collectively well Regis Le Bris’ side have done, [especially] given the teams they’re going up against in Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds United.

“I think he has got the potential to be a Premier League striker. It's very early days. I think there is a rawness to his play that would need to be ironed out soon if he is going to perform in the Premier League for a long period of time. We saw that in a loan spell at Hibernian last year.

“We’ve seen how this season, in conjunction with how well Wilson Isidor has done leading the line, that, as and when [Mayenda] has had his chances, he has been a reliable outlet for Sunderland and the way they go about it. [His transfer fee of] one million euros could potentially turn into something that is multiple times that, if he does move on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Prutton continued: “Potentially, as well, given where Sunderland may end up, you do have half a thought about them off the back of this season. If it ends without promotion, then suddenly the vultures come round looking at the crown jewels, because they have a bumper crop of players that will command a vast amount of money collectively.

“Hopefully for Sunderland fans, it’s a debate that they are going to have as a Premier League team. There are green shoots of Eliezer being a potential Premier League striker, but there’s a lot of work and time that needs to go into that.”

Your next Sunderland read: Significant Cardiff City injury development emerges ahead of Sunderland clash as boss issues full update