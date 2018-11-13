'Great to see Academy lads starting' - Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes ELEVEN changes at Morecambe

Have your say

Jack Ross has made 11 changes to his Sunderland side to face Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy group game - and fans have been quick to have their say.

Read more: Follow our live SAFC blog from the Globe Arena here:

Sunderland are in action this evening, taking on Morecambe at the Globe Arena in the third and final group game of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Group leaders Sunderland are well placed to qualify after a win over Carlisle United and a draw against Stoke City U21s, which was followed by a penalty shoot-out victory for an extra point.

The Black Cats top the group with five points.

Here's the best of the SAFC fan reaction on Twitter to the Sunderland team news:

Jack Waldron tweeted: "Strong team even with changes."

Billy tweeted: "Aye, Just The 11 Changes... Either Way, HAWWAYY THE LADDSS!! #SAFC"

James tweeted: "Great news, always nice to see academy players get minutes!"

Read more: Follow our live SAFC blog from the Globe Arena here:

Christian Forster tweeted: "Interesting. Hoping this means Maja's ankle knock is cleared fully."

Roker Report tweeted: "Be nice to see some of the academy products making their debuts tonight. Hopefully Maja can get a goal or two ahead of this weekend's game! Ha way!!!"

ALS: SAFC FANZINE tweeted: "Changes as expected. Good to see a few lads getting some game time!"

Wise Men Say Podcast tweeted: "If you think I’m paying £10 to watch a stream of a Checkatrade Trophy game in a group that, barring some freak result, we’ve already qualified from, then you’d be absolutely right."