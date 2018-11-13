Morecambe v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Action, analysis and reaction from the Globe Arena Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland face Morecambe in their final Checkatrade Trophy group stage this evening - and we'll be bringing you all the action. Refresh the page and scroll down for the build-up, team news, action, reaction and analysis from the Globe Arena as the evening progresses: Morecambe v Sunderland AFC: All the action LIVE Sunderland’s bench is strong as anything outside the Premier League