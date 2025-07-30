German outlet BILD claims Swiss midfielder has held talks with club about future coaching role

Granit Xhaka’s move to Sunderland continues to progress quickly – and a fresh update from German publication BILD suggests the Swiss international could be set for a longer-term future on Wearside than previously thought.

According to the report, Xhaka has already held informal discussions with Sunderland’s hierarchy about his post-playing career, with the 32-year-old midfielder understood to be open to joining the club’s coaching staff once he hangs up his boots. BILD claim that Xhaka has completed multiple coaching courses and now requires only the UEFA Pro Licence to qualify fully.

While his immediate focus is on playing, the report suggests the Black Cats see Xhaka as a figure who can help shape both the dressing room and the club’s football culture, with a potential coaching transition part of the long-term plan.

Final details close to being finalised

As previously reported by Fabrizio Romano, and now understood by The Echo, Sunderland have agreed a deal with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen to sign Xhaka, with the player undergoing a medical on Tuesday after arriving on Wearside.

The fee will be an initial £12.7million, rising to just around £17million with performance-based add-ons. BILD report that Leverkusen have now received written confirmation of the full package, satisfying their £17million valuation after earlier negotiations had stalled. Xhaka is expected to sign a three-year contract and become Sunderland’s most high-profile signing in decades, bringing immense top-flight and international experience to Régis Le Bris' squad.

Top-earner status and symbolic move

The BILD report also claims that Xhaka will earn more at Sunderland than he did at Bayer, with wages reported to exceed £8.5million per year – significantly higher than his previous deal in Germany.

Sources close to the player have insisted that the move is not a step down, but rather a fresh challenge. Xhaka is said to have been drawn in by the club’s vision, the role he will play in helping establish Sunderland in the Premier League, and the influence of owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

BILD detail that the Swiss midfielder even went for a late-night haircut in Wegberg following his final Leverkusen outing – a 2–0 friendly win over Bochum – before flying to England to complete the deal.

Final steps and what's next

While final paperwork is still being processed, and Sunderland are keen to avoid repeating the collapse of the Armand Laurienté deal, all signs point to Xhaka becoming the club’s seventh summer signing in the coming days. Leverkusen, meanwhile, are said to be lining up Aleix Garcia as a potential in-house replacement, but also expected to sign another experienced midfielder before the Bundesliga season begins.

For Sunderland, the capture of Xhaka not only offers a short-term injection of quality and leadership, but also – if BILD’s reporting proves accurate – a long-term investment in culture, identity and future coaching strength.

