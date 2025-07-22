Sunderland are preparing a second bid for Granit Xhaka after Leverkusen rejected their first offer.

Sunderland are preparing a second offer for Granit Xhaka after Bayer Leverkusen rejected their initial approach – with Sky Sports reporting that the Premier League newcomers are one of two serious contenders to sign the Swiss international.

According to Sky Sports, Sunderland remain interested in the 32-year-old and are pushing to complete a deal ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. Xhaka is currently in Brazil with the Leverkusen squad for their pre-season camp in Rio de Janeiro, which runs until July 24.

The report outlines that Sunderland are vying with Turkish side Fenerbahce for the experienced midfielder’s signature. A move to Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League is said to be off the table, narrowing Xhaka’s options to two clubs – with Sunderland’s interest described as concrete.

Xhaka previously spent seven years in the Premier League with Arsenal and is thought to be open to a return to England, even if that means potentially battling relegation. Leverkusen have already rejected an opening bid from Sunderland, but Sky Sports state that a second offer is expected.

Florent Ghisolfi is believed to be driving Sunderland’s interest as the club continues its ambitious recruitment strategy following promotion. Xhaka would bring invaluable experience and leadership to Régis Le Bris’ squad, which has already been bolstered by high-profile arrivals this summer.

Leverkusen are said to be reluctant to let the midfielder leave, with his current deal running until 2028, but could reconsider if the player pushes for the move or if Sunderland improve their offer in the coming days.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris spoke to The Echo after the 1-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve on Monday night. He reflected on an encouraging performance despite the result and gave an update on the club’s transfer plans, as well as confirming the current injury situation at the club.

“Yeah, absolutely. This game was interesting at this moment of pre-season because we faced a mature, experienced team with strong references together. They are ready to play, they have the Super Cup in a week so they are ready for competition,” Le Bris said after the game.

“We faced this structure with good players inside and threats in behind. I think for the goal we conceded, it's important to make this mistake now so that we can fix the problem. We had this problem last season with the switch between man-for-man and zonal defence, so the mistake is necessary to fix this problem.

“I think in possession, our references were positive, we created many chances. It means that we have the ability to build up play, to be strong and progress through the pitch, and now the last question will be the clinical ability. We know this is going to be very important in the Premier League.”

