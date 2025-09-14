Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra took to social media after the Crystal Palace draw to send messages of defiance and gratitude to fans

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland duo Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra have both taken to social media to thank supporters after the Black Cats’ battling 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Régis Le Bris’ side were forced to ride out long spells of pressure from Crystal Palace, who came into the game on a 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions. The hosts fired six shots on target but were denied time and again by a combination of resolute defending and another standout performance from goalkeeper Robin Roefs. The 22-year-old Dutchman made a string of crucial saves, earning man-of-the-match honours and his second clean sheet of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sunderland failed to muster a single shot on target – their first such blank in the Premier League since 2013 – there was still plenty of encouragement to take from their ability to grind out a result in one of the division’s most difficult away grounds. Palace, unbeaten in 15 home matches, were frustrated throughout as the Black Cats held their shape and dug in to secure a point.

The stalemate also marked Sunderland’s first away clean sheet in the top flight for 3,052 days, the last coming in a 2-0 win at Hull City in 2017. With seven points from their opening four games, Le Bris’ side have equalled the club’s best-ever start to a Premier League campaign, matching the return achieved in 2001-02.

Captain Xhaka, who once again led by example in midfield, posted: “Amazing support. Thanks for travelling all the way to cheer us big point for us all.” Summer signing Diarra echoed those sentiments, writing on Instagram after another tireless display in the centre of the park: “Good battle, important point. Hungry for more.”

Both Xhaka and Diarra have quickly established themselves as key figures in Le Bris’ new-look squad, with the Swiss international providing leadership and experience, while the 21-year-old Cameroon international has brought energy and bite to midfield. The Black Cats will look to build on their unbeaten home run when they return to the Stadium of Light next weekend against Aston Villa, with fans once again expected to pack out the Roker End to get behind Le Bris’ team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”