Dan Neil reportedly rejects Premier League and La Liga interest to stay at his boyhood club Sunderland

Dan Neil has turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs to stay at Sunderland and fight for his place in Régis Le Bris’ side – despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a summer spending spree.

The 23-year-old, who captained the Black Cats to promotion last season and has twice helped the club up the divisions, was reportedly approached by teams in England’s top flight and Spain. However, sources close to the player have told journalist Mike McGrath that Neil’s focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood dream of representing his hometown club in the Premier League.

McGrath posted on X: “Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has made decision on his future - he's going nowhere. Sources close to player say interest rejected from Premier League & La Liga clubs to stay and fight for his place at #SAFC and fulfil boyhood dream to play for hometown club in PL.”

Neil’s decision comes at a time when Sunderland have significantly bolstered their midfield options. Florent Ghisolfi has overseen the arrivals of Noah Sadiki from Union Saint-Gilloise, Habib Diarra from Strasbourg and former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen captain Granit Xhaka in bit money deals – increasing competition for places in the centre of the park.

The South Shields-born midfielder, a product of the Academy of Light, has made 197 appearances and scored 12 goals for the club since his debut in 2018. A two-time promotion winner, Neil was a key figure in last season’s play-off triumph over Coventry City and Sheffield United, leading the team out as captain during a campaign that cemented his status as one of Sunderland’s most important players.

With his contract running until 2026, Neil’s commitment will be seen as a major boost for Le Bris as the club prepares for its first Premier League season since 2017. His blend of energy, composure and leadership has made him a fan favourite – and his decision to stay signals that Sunderland’s ambitious project is proving persuasive for its homegrown stars.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Paraguay centre-back Omar Alderete has sealed a £10million move to Sunderland from La Liga side Getafe, signing a contract until June 2029.

Sunderland have landed their latest summer signing after Romano confirmed that Omar Alderete’s switch from Getafe is complete. The 28-year-old Paraguay international joins the Black Cats on a long-term deal as part of the club’s Premier League squad rebuild under Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats are believed to have fended off competition for Alderete, who has built a strong reputation in Spain’s top flight. Romano reported on Monday morning: “Omar Alderete to Sunderland, here we go! Deal sealed with Getafe for £10m fee. Contract until June 2029. All done.”

The deal continues Sunderland’s high-spending summer, which has already seen the arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra, Robin Roefs and Reinildo Mandava. With Alderete tied down until 2029, the Black Cats have secured not just immediate defensive reinforcement but also a player who can form part of their long-term core.

Sunderland fans will now be eager to see Alderete in action when the Premier League campaign begins, with his signing representing another statement of intent from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the club’s recruitment team.