'Getting stronger' - Birmingham City coach provides positive Tony Mowbray update

Tony Mowbray is 'getting stronger' following surgery, Birmingham City assistant manager Mark Venus has revealed.

The former Sunderland - now Birmingham boss - 60, temporarily stood down from his role 10 days ago to undergo treatment on an unspecified medical condition and Venus gave a positive update at a press conference on Thursday.

Venus said: “I have had a chat with him every day to be honest. A little update: he’s had his surgery and everything’s fine. He’s getting stronger, so he is on the way back hopefully. I’m not saying immediately, but it’s been nice hearing him and chatting to him. It’s given us a bit of confidence.

“I gave the lads a little update from him this morning (Thursday). They all asked, they kept asking. We are keeping everyone up to date with it. He’s getting stronger.”

Venus was placed in temporary charge ahead of last week’s 3-1 defeat at Ipswich, which left Birmingham three points above the Sky Bet Championship’s relegation zone in 18th place. His last game in charge was a 2-1 win over his former club Sunderland, who sacked Mowbray in December.

Sunderland fans showed their support during Sunderland's 2-1 defeat against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light

Before the match Sunderland players wore t-shirts to show support for former head coach Tony Mowbray, who has temporarily stepped away from his role at Birmingham to receive medical treatment. Dodds once again sent his best wishes to Mowbray in his pre-match programme notes, while the Stadium of Light crowd gave a standing ovation in the 60th minute (Mowbray's age) to show their support.