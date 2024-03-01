News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
30% of the fee if Pierre Ekwah is sold will be owed to former club West Ham. Sunderland will also owe the Hammers £500k if the midfielder reaches certain appearance milestones.30% of the fee if Pierre Ekwah is sold will be owed to former club West Ham. Sunderland will also owe the Hammers £500k if the midfielder reaches certain appearance milestones.
30% of the fee if Pierre Ekwah is sold will be owed to former club West Ham. Sunderland will also owe the Hammers £500k if the midfielder reaches certain appearance milestones.

The interesting Sunderland transfer clauses in Hemir, Clarke and Leeds United deals - according to Football Manager 2024: gallery

Ever wondered how Sunderland structured their transfer deals for Pierre Ekwah and Jobe Bellingham?
By James Copley
Published 1st Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT

That is now possible (sort of!) thanks to Football Manager 2024 and its clauses section, where fans can see how deals are structured, although it must be stressed that some may not be fully accurate.

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2024 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Here, we take a look at the interesting payment plans, buy-back deals and sell-on clauses inserted into the transfer deals and contracts of these current and former Sunderland players (note: doesn’t include the latest transfer window as the game has not yet been updated yet).

25% of the profit made on Jji Alese will be owed to former club West Ham (signed for £500k), according to the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Sunderland also owe the Hammers three payments of £100k over the next three years.

1. Aji Alese

25% of the profit made on Jji Alese will be owed to former club West Ham (signed for £500k), according to the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Sunderland also owe the Hammers three payments of £100k over the next three years. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales
Everton will be due 25% of Joe Anderson's next transfer fee should Sunderland sell him, according to Football Manager 2024. Everton will also be owed £100k after the defender reaches 20 league games for the Black Cats

2. Joe Anderson

Everton will be due 25% of Joe Anderson's next transfer fee should Sunderland sell him, according to Football Manager 2024. Everton will also be owed £100k after the defender reaches 20 league games for the Black Cats Photo: Jeremy Ng

Photo Sales
According to Football Manager 2024, 25% of the profit on Abdoullah Ba's next transfer will be owed to former club Le Harve (signed for £850k).

3. Abdoullah Ba

According to Football Manager 2024, 25% of the profit on Abdoullah Ba's next transfer will be owed to former club Le Harve (signed for £850k). Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
If Joe Hugill is sold by Manchester United, 10% of the transfer fee will be owed to Sunderland - according to Football Manager 2024.

4. Joe Hugill

If Joe Hugill is sold by Manchester United, 10% of the transfer fee will be owed to Sunderland - according to Football Manager 2024. Photo: Manchester United

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Football ManagerSunderlandLeeds United