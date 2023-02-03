After joining The Lions from Hull in the summer, midfielder George Honeyman has made 25 Championship appearances this season, while forward Duncan Watmore also moved to the capital from Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day.

When asked about playing alongside Watmore again, following their time as team-mates on Wearside, Honeyman told NewsAtDen: “I’m speaking about Duncan as a person, and he’s one of the best guys you’re very likely to meet, and he’s a great football player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s a top, top bloke and a really good football player. Whoever has him is lucky to have him.

George Honeyman playing for Millwall.

“I think he’ll suit Millwall down to the ground to be honest. He’s a great guy and a proven Championship player, and a really good one at that.”

Watmore is expected to be in the squad to face Sunderland, while Honeyman has started the side’s last three fixtures.

Gary Rowett’s side will be without versatile midfielder Callum Styles, though, with the on-loan Barnsley man set to miss three months of action with a quad injury.

"Every time we seem to get on a little roll, or a little run with a bit of continuity, or our squad starts to look strong, we pick up two or three really innocuous and serious injuries,” said Rowett.

“It’s really frustrating because there have been very, very few opportunities this season to pick the same team. As a manager, that’s what I’ve done quite a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there’s quite a lot of statistics in this division that show that the best teams usually use the fewest players. There’s usually not that much disrespect in it, so therefore keeping people fit is very, very important."

Millwall are a point ahead of Sunderland going into the fixture and have a game in hand on the sides around them.