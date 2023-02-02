Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Millwall – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at The Den?

The Black Cats will be without top scorer Ross Stewart for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury, while captain Corry Evans has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Alex Pritchard are doubts for the Millwall match with less serious injuries, while Luke O’Nien is suspended.

New signing Joe Gelhardt is expected to make his debut after joining the club on loan from Leeds United last week.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Millwall this weekend:

GK: Anthony Patterson After being given the No 1 jersey in the summer, the 22-year-old stopper has started all 28 league games in the Championship this season.

RB: Trai Hume A player who has had to wait for his opportunity, yet the 20-year-old has now started Sunderland's last six games while impressing at right-back.

CB: Danny Batth Batth had arguably been Sunderland's best player this season until suffering a calf injury in December. The 32-year-old has returned to the side since and started the Black Cats' last two fixtures.

CB: Daniel Ballard We're now starting to see why Sunderland paid a seven-figure fee for the 23-year-old in the summer, with Ballard proving a key player since recovering from a lengthy foot injury.