The fixture would have seen former Black Cats captain George Honeyman come up against his former club, after signing for The Lions from Hull this summer.

Before the match was called off, Millwall boss Gary Rowett was asked about Honeyman, who has started five of the side’s Championship games this season, in his pre-match press conference.

“George is a fantastic player, he was a fantastic player at Sunderland,” Rowett told News At The Den.

Former Sunderland captain George Honeyman playing for Millwall.

“He left there with Covid around and hasn’t gone back, so I’m sure he’ll get a good reception. He’s an important player for us, he just gives you that energy.

“He’s a very good player and I’m sure it’ll be nice for him to go back.”

Reading fixture statement

While the Queen’s passing has started a period of mourning across the UK, as it stands, Sunderland are scheduled to return to action against Reading at The Madejski Stadium on Wednesday.

In a statement Reading have said: “EFL fixtures will recommence from Tuesday 13 September 2022” before their meeting with the Black Cats a day later.

Sunderland are then scheduled to face Watford at Vicarage Road next weekend.

Watford striker ‘has got it all’

When Sunderland face Watford they could come up against The Hornets’ new striker Keinan Davis, who has joined the club on loan from Aston Villa.

Defender Kortney Hause has also moved to Vicarage Road on loan from Villa and has been full of praise for his team-mate.

“I’ve played with him for a few years now and in training, at Aston Villa, he was the hardest striker I’ve ever trained against,” said Hause when discussing Davis’ qualities.

“He’s an animal and he’s got it all. He’s not just a goal scorer, but he can drop deep, he can pick the ball up and he can take the ball past three or four players.