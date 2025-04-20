Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young is wanted by Salford City on loan again next season

Salford City are reportedly keen to bring Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young back to the Peninsula Stadium for another loan spell next season.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, writing via Patreon on Easter Sunday, the League Two club are hoping to strike a second loan agreement with the Black Cats for the 18-year-old, who has impressed during his time in Greater Manchester.

Young has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past year. The talented shot-stopper, born in November 2006, has already featured for England at Under-18, Under-19, and Under-20 levels and is considered a long-term asset at the Stadium of Light.

After catching the eye on loan at Darlington in the National League North — where he was named Young Player of the Season — Young stepped up to the EFL with Salford in July 2024. Despite strong competition from experienced keeper Jamie Jones, he broke into the first team in November and has since made 17 league appearances.

Sunderland handed Young his first professional deal in November 2023, shortly before his 17th birthday, a sign of the faith the club had in his potential. That belief was reinforced a year later, when he signed a new long-term contract keeping him on Wearside until 2028.

His spell at Salford, who are co-owned by Gary Neville, was viewed as a key step in his development, offering valuable first-team experience in a competitive environment. The Ammies are now hopeful that Young will return for another campaign to continue his progression.

Speaking earlier this year, Young reflected on his journey with the club: “I have been with the club for over a decade. I have supported Sunderland AFC my whole life. The place means the world to me, as a player and as a supporter.

“I want to play for this club in the future. That is the goal for me. I am working my way up to hopefully get my opportunity. I am really pleased with the progress I am making so far.”

With Sunderland keen to manage his pathway carefully and Salford eager to benefit again from his talents, another loan move could suit all parties going into the 2025-26 season.

