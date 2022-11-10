Liverpool captain Henderson has won 70 caps for England and now been named in the The Three Lions’ squad for their last six major tournaments.

Everton goalkeeper Pickford has been his country’s first-choice stopper since the last World Cup in 2018, and started every game at last year’s European Championships.

Chelsea midfield Conor Gallagher is perhaps a surprise inclusion in the squad, while Leicester’s James Maddison has also been included despite speculation he would miss out.

Former Sunderland players Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford playing for England. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips have also been named in the squad despite not playing in recent weeks due to injury setbacks.

Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham, Ivan Toney and James Ward-Prowse are among the players who have been left out of the squad.

England will play their first World Cup match on November 21 against Iran, before facing USA and Wales in Group B.

The tournament in Qatar will kick off on November 20.

