News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
6 minutes ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
20 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
1 hour ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
2 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album

Gareth Southgate hands Anthony Patterson international boost with recent comments

Gareth Southgate has handed Anthony Patterson a boost with his most recent comments.

By James Copley
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT- 1 min read

The England manager concluded that he may need to start selecting from the Championship in future because of what he claims is the decreasing number of English players in the Premier League.

"The numbers are the numbers. They're not going up," said Southgate. "It has been around 32% but that's down from 35% when I took over and 38% in the years before so the graph is clear - there's no argument about that. Twenty-eight per cent has happened in a couple of weekends in the last few weeks."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Southgate added: "I think it won't hit us necessarily in the next 18 months but if there are 66 players each week, it does mean that positionally you have to add in what that means as well.

Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson
Most Popular

"I think we've got four left-footed left-backs in the Premier League at the moment so we will have to start looking in the Championship or elsewhere."

The news that Southgate could start looking at the Championship more often for players could be good news for Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson, who was called up to the U21 set-up earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite being 22, the Black Cats stopper is eligible to play for The Young Lions as he was young enough when qualifying began for this summer’s European Championships.

Patterson has started all 38 league games for Sunderland this season, leading to reported interest from Premier League clubs such as Leicester and Wolves with rumours of a full England call-up also swirling.

Gareth SouthgatePremier LeagueEnglandSunderlandBlack Cats