Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were reduced to 10 men early on against Bristol City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit Gareth Evans has suggested that the decision to dismiss Trai Hume seven minutes into Sunderland’s Championship clash with Bristol City on Friday afternoon was “harsh”.

The Northern Ireland international was shown a straight red card by referee Oliver Langford after he was adjudged to have tripped Robins forward Nahki Wells as the former looked to break through on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the incident, Sunderland had started the contest as the brighter of the two sides, but were forced to revert back into a more conservative defensive shape as they sought to counter City’s numerical advantage. The Black Cats then opened the scoring courtesy of a stunning solo run and finish from Eliezer Mayenda just after the half hour mark.

What did Gareth Evans say about Trai Hume’s sending off for Sunderland vs Bristol City?

Speaking from the commentary gantry during Sky Sports’ coverage of the clash at Ashton Gate, former Portsmouth midfielder Gareth Evans said: “I think that's harsh. I do think it's harsh. I mean, it's a really strange passage of play. It's just a long punt upfield and it sort of bounces through for Nahki Wells, who's - yes, okay - he's bearing down on goal.

“Has Trai Hume really meant to get his body in the way? I mean, there's obviously a clash of bodies there, the contact. If you go by the rule of the books, you’d have to say that it probably is a sending off, but it's really unfortunate circumstances for Trai Hume and the last thing that Sunderland needed after seven minutes going down to ten men.

“I just think it was a coming together of bodies. I think when the actual contact is made, I think Trai Hume’s actually got his arms in the air and he's sort of trying to get out of the way of Wells. Okay, he's run into his path, but ultimately, Nahki Wells is bearing down on goal and he is through in on goal and he's been taken down, so by the letter of the law, he has to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

He added: “He [Wells] was going wide, he wasn't between the width of the post, you could say, but you'd have to say that his next touch probably would have taken it in towards the post.

“I don't know, it's a tricky one, but I mean, you almost have to take your hat off to the referee for having the guts to come up with such a decision so early on in the game in what is such an important encounter. Will he look back with hindsight and possibly regret the decision he made?”