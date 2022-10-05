News you can trust since 1873
Frustrated Lynden Gooch delivers verdict on Elliot Embleton's disallowed goal and Blackpool draw

Lynden Gooch believes Sunderland did enough to beat Blackpool at the Stadium of Light and was left frustrated by Elliot Embleton’s disallowed goal in the second half.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:23 am - 1 min read

The Black Cats were held to a second consecutive goalless draw on home turf, despite controlling large parts of the opening 45 minutes.

Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, yet Sunderland felt they should have taken the lead when Embleton slotted the ball past goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Yet, while some fans celebrated, the referee had already stopped play for a foul on Patrick Roberts, rather than playing the advantage.

Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland against Blackpool.

When asked about the incident after the game, Gooch replied: “Obviously we’re frustrated and I think first half was probably some of our best football like at Reading I’d say.

“We are disappointed, we created chances to win the game and I think in that second half the referee knows he made a mistake.

“Obviously it’s really frustrating when the officials don’t get things right but I think we did enough in the game to win it.”

Blackpool also had chances to open the scoring in the second half, most notably from set-pieces, after starting the game with a front three of Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates.

Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings following Blackpool draw

“I think they adjusted in the second half and went a bit more aggressive on us playing out so it was a bit more difficult,” Gooch added.

“They played three centre-forwards effectively so we knew it was going to be a tough battle but we defended really well again and we kept another clean sheet which is really positive.”

