The Black Cats were held to a second consecutive goalless draw on home turf, despite controlling large parts of the opening 45 minutes.

Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, yet Sunderland felt they should have taken the lead when Embleton slotted the ball past goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Yet, while some fans celebrated, the referee had already stopped play for a foul on Patrick Roberts, rather than playing the advantage.

Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland against Blackpool.

When asked about the incident after the game, Gooch replied: “Obviously we’re frustrated and I think first half was probably some of our best football like at Reading I’d say.

“We are disappointed, we created chances to win the game and I think in that second half the referee knows he made a mistake.

“Obviously it’s really frustrating when the officials don’t get things right but I think we did enough in the game to win it.”

Blackpool also had chances to open the scoring in the second half, most notably from set-pieces, after starting the game with a front three of Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates.

“I think they adjusted in the second half and went a bit more aggressive on us playing out so it was a bit more difficult,” Gooch added.