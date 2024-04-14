The Black Cats, then managed by Paolo Di Canio, defeated Alan Pardew’s Magpies on Tyneside in the Premier League by three goals to hand Sunderland’s survival hopes a huge boost.
The imagery of Di Canio’s celebrations and knee slide during and after Sunderland’s win remains iconic on Wearside even now, 11 years after the match between the two North East rivals took place.
Here, though, we take a look at what happened to the Sunderland squad from that day and where they are now:
1. Simon Mignolet
After leaving Sunderland, Simon Mignolet continued to excel. He joined Liverpool in 2013, where he spent six seasons. In 2019, Mignolet transferred to Club Brugge, returning to his native Belgium. There, he continued to shine, helping Club Brugge secure domestic titles and making appearances in European competitions. Mignolet remains at Club Brugge and has played 46 times this season. Photo: KURT DESPLENTER
2. Phil Bardsley
Following his time at Sunderland, Phil Bardsley embarked on a journey that took him to several clubs across England. He signed with Stoke City in 2014, where he played a crucial role in defence for four seasons. In 2018, Bardsley signed for Burnley and played a part in solid performances in the Premier League under Sean Dyche Beyond his club career, Bardsley represented Scotland at the international level. As his playing career came to an end at Stockport, Bardsley expressed interest in transitioning into coaching and is the assistant manager of Macclesfield. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. John O'Shea
After spells with Manchester United, Sunderland and Reading, John O'Shea retired from professional football in 2019. After departing Sunderland, he returned to his native Ireland, where he transitioned into a coaching role. O'Shea remains actively involved in charitable activities, supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing youth development and promoting football at the grassroots level and is currently the interim manager for the Republic of Ireland national team. Photo: Alex Broadway
4. Carlos Cuellar
Following his time at Sunderland, Carlos Cuéllar continued his footballing journey, showcasing his defensive skills at various clubs around the world; including Norwich City and Bnei Yehuda in the Israeli League, where he would eventually retire in 2019. In retirement, he has remained connected to the game, engaging in punditry and ambassadorial roles, while also pursuing interests outside of football. Photo: Mark Thompson
