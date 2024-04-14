2 . Phil Bardsley

Following his time at Sunderland, Phil Bardsley embarked on a journey that took him to several clubs across England. He signed with Stoke City in 2014, where he played a crucial role in defence for four seasons. In 2018, Bardsley signed for Burnley and played a part in solid performances in the Premier League under Sean Dyche Beyond his club career, Bardsley represented Scotland at the international level. As his playing career came to an end at Stockport, Bardsley expressed interest in transitioning into coaching and is the assistant manager of Macclesfield. Photo: Lewis Storey