It may have come almost a month after the passing of the summer transfer deadline, but you would assume that with the arrival of free agent Aaron Connolly earlier this week, Sunderland have finally made their last signing until January.

The Republic of Ireland international had been without a club since leaving Hull City at the end of last season, and addressing his switch to Wearside, Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Aaron needs an opportunity to re-establish himself and to reset the perception of him as a professional athlete.

“It wasn’t long ago that he was scoring goals in the Premier League and playing for his national team, but he has suffered some setbacks. We all handle challenges differently and when it comes to responding, sometimes we don’t get it right immediately. At Sunderland, he’ll have the environment and support to perform and an opportunity to showcase his ability. It’s an important 17-game period following the next international break and we believe Aaron can add value to our squad during that period. We look forward to helping him settle and supporting him in that process.”

Connolly himself added: “I feel very privileged to sign for Sunderland. I have only been up here for a short while, but it’s easy to see what this club means to people and the atmosphere on Saturday showed that. I want to represent that in the right way and pay back the faith the club has placed in me by playing well and doing what I love more than anything, which is scoring goals. I’m ready to move forward with my career after facing some challenges in recent times and I fully understand the huge opportunity I have ahead of me.”

And with Connolly looking as if he has completed Regis Le Bris’ squad at the Stadium of Light for the time being, now feels like as good a time as any to take a closer look at when his, and the rest of his teammates’, contracts in the North East are set to expire. Check out our full gallery below...

Anthony Patterson - Summer of 2028 While there has been interest from Premier League clubs in the Sunderland academy graduate, Patterson signed a contract extension on Wearside in September of last year.

Simon Moore - Summer of 2026 The experienced keeper signed for Sunderland during the summer transfer window, penning a contract until 2026.

Blondy Nna Noukeu - Summer 2026 Another summer addition who has signed a contract that will run until 2026.