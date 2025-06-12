Sunderland’s summer transfer overhaul following promotion is well underway, and it’s only June!

Jobe Bellingham’s £33million move to Dortmund and Tommy Watson’s £10million switch to Brighton & Hove Albion have already signalled big changes at the Stadium of Light. First-team loanees Chris Mepham, Jayden Danns and Salis Abdul Samed have also returned to their parent clubs.

But that’s just the beginning. With Sunderland preparing for life back in the Premier League, more exits are expected. Here, we take a closer look at 18 players who could still depart the Black Cats in the coming weeks, either permanently or on loan...

Ahmed Abdullahi: The Nigerian striker caught the eye with Sunderland’s U21s after returning from a long-term injury. While talented, Abdullahi needs regular senior football — and a loan move looks likely.

Adil Aouchiche: After a short spell on loan at Portsmouth, Aouchiche is expected to move on permanently this summer in search of consistent first-team minutes.

Abdoullah Ba: The French attacker signed a five-year deal in 2022, but his development has stalled. Following a loan spell back in France, Ba’s departure now feels inevitable.

Joe Anderson: The former Everton academy product has barely featured since arriving on Wearside. For the good of his career, a fresh start elsewhere is expected.

Ian Poveda: Sunderland took a gamble on Poveda’s undoubted talent, handing him a three-year deal last summer. But persistent injuries have limited his impact. A move away — either loan or permanent — is on the cards.

Alan Browne: Signed to bring experience and leadership, Browne’s season was blighted by injury. A loan exit has been reported, though Sunderland may yet wait to see how his fitness develops in pre-season.

Leo Hjelde: Another young defender signed from Leeds United, Hjelde may struggle for regular minutes in the Premier League. A loan to aid development looks most likely.

Naz Rusyn: Rusyn arrived with pedigree but failed to make an impact and was loaned to Croatia. Now back at Sunderland, the expectation is that he’ll move on permanently.

Jenson Seelt: Having recently returned from a long-term injury, Seelt is seen as a talent — but needs games. Sunderland may look to send him out on loan to aid his progress.

Harrison Jones: A regular in under-21 matchday squads and occasionally involved with the senior side, Jones could head out on loan to gain vital minutes in the men’s game.

Nathan Bishop: The former Manchester United goalkeeper spent last season out on loan. With limited Premier League opportunities ahead, a permanent or loan exit looks likely.

Zak Johnson: Highly-rated within Sunderland’s academy, Johnson returns from an impressive EFL loan. But with the step up to the top flight a big one, another loan seems probable.

Luis Hemir Semedo: The Portuguese striker had a tough couple of seasons, including an underwhelming stint at Juventus Next Gen. He’ll be assessed in pre-season, but another loan or permanent move is expected.

Timothee Pembele: Pembele showed promise during his loan at Le Havre, but breaking into a Premier League side may prove difficult. A loan or sale could be on the horizon.

Nectar Triantis: Converted into a midfielder during his time at Hibernian, Triantis has been strongly linked with a permanent return to Easter Road. Sunderland may look to cash in.

Jay Matete: Injuries and inconsistency have hampered Matete’s Sunderland career. Having never really nailed down a place and spent most of his time out on loan, a move away — potentially permanent — feels inevitable.

Matty Young: The promising goalkeeper has impressed in the youth ranks and could head out on loan once again to further his development.

Milan Aleksic: Signed on a long-term deal last summer, Aleksic could benefit from a loan move after a season of acclimatisation in the youth set-up.