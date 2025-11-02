French expert Pierre-Etienne Minozio says Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor must score 20 goals to earn a France call-up

French football expert Pierre-Etienne Minozio of L’Équipe has offered a realistic assessment of Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor’s chances of breaking into France’s senior national team – suggesting the in-form forward still has work to do despite his growing reputation in England.

The 25-year-old joined Sunderland from Zenit St Petersburg in 2025 after a successful loan spell that helped fire the Black Cats to promotion via the play-offs. Since then, he has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League under Régis Le Bris, scoring key goals and quickly becoming a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking exclusively to The Echo, Minozio said that while Isidor’s ambitions to represent France are admirable, the pathway is extremely competitive. “Wilson Isidor said recently in an interview in L’Équipe that he was thinking about that,” Minozio explained. “And I think it’s fair to say that he can dream about it. It’s a great aim for his career to say that he wants to be part of it. I think that’s great – but he will need to score at least this season between 15 and 20 goals.”

Minozio referenced Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as an example of how difficult it is to earn a call-up. “To give you an idea, Mateta has been called for the first time in October in the French national team after several seasons in the Premier League when he scored, I would say something between 10 or 15 goals, often more 15 than 10,” he said. “And at the end of the day, he was called because there were a lot of injuries. But yes, he’s too far. Too many players are in front of him.”

Isidor’s journey has already been remarkable. The Rennes academy product rose through the French system before spells at Monaco, Lokomotiv Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg. His loan move to Sunderland in 2024 proved transformative – scoring 13 goals to help seal promotion before making the switch permanent in February 2025 for a reported £10million fee.

He announced himself in the Premier League with a goal in Sunderland’s 3–0 victory over West Ham on the opening day of the season, and his all-round performances – combining pace, power and composure – have drawn plaudits from fans and pundits alike. While France’s attacking options remain stacked, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram and Olivier Giroud all ahead in the pecking order, Isidor’s rise in English football is hard to ignore.

Minozio’s verdict may be blunt, but it also underlines the level Isidor is now pushing towards. If he continues his current trajectory under Le Bris and hits the goal tally his compatriot suggests, the former Monaco striker may yet force his name into France’s conversation.