Sunderland travel to face Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Friday

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has admitted that he “didn’t expect” to lead his side to a play-off place this season ahead of Friday’s semi-final first leg clash with Sunderland.

The former England international took over at the CBS Arena in late November, replacing long-term boss Mark Robins with the Sky Blues 17th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

And given the circumstances in which he began his tenure, Lampard has conceded that an eventual top six finish was not something that he had initially anticipated.

What has Frank Lampard said about Coventry’s season ahead of Sunderland clash?

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Friday’s contest, Lampard said: “We were 17th for a reason. This club’s had some really good success in moving up the leagues in recent years, reaching the play-off final [in 2023], the FA Cup semi-finals [last season]. So there’s great credit but this season we were not where we want to be.

“We were probably in a relegation fight at that point. So I didn’t expect it at all. But at the same I came in, I wanted to be confident in the squad. I wanted to make us better. And at that point it was how much better? How many steps can we take?

“The rest is down to a lot of people in the building. First of all the players, you can’t do anything without the players, but also the desire and passion of the ownership and everybody who works here at the training ground, and the fans who have really gone with us.”

Progress was initially slow for the ex-Chelsea talisman, with his side winning just three of his first nine matches in the dugout. That run included a 2-1 defeat against Norwich City, and despite the disappointing result, Lampard has subsequently identified it as a key moment in Coventry’s season.

He said: “I thought the players put in a really diligent, hardworking display. We changed to a back five for the game, we were one up in the 91st minute and lost 2-1 and I drove home from that game disappointed because I’d seen the players really give everything.

“That was a moment of real determination, having seen the players were willing to fight. But at that point we were a million miles from where we are now. I didn’t drive back down the A12 to London thinking we would be in the play-offs.

“Then I think from that point on we went on our run of a lot of wins [nine of the next 10 in the league] and probably midway through that run, we started to move up the table and I started to speak much more about play-offs than what was behind us.”

Addressing his side’s preparation for their looming showdown with Sunderland, Lampard continued: “Our job is to completely focus on the game in hand. I don’t mind the players wanting to be Premier League players. They have to, otherwise they shouldn’t be here.

“So that’s a good thing, but we have to be very, very diligent and focused in what we want to do in the game plan tomorrow night, how we want to approach the game. That’s now the key, not to get any ideas of what may be too much in the future.”

