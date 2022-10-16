Four pairs of ticket to see Sunderland AFC take on Burnley up for grabs

Win match day tickets

We’ve got four pairs of standard tickets to give away for the match, which kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 3pm on Saturday, October 22.

Known as The Clarets, Burnley are hoping to make an immediate return to the Premier League after they were relegated last season.

Former boss Sean Dyche left his position at Turf Moor towards the end of the previous campaign, but a defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on the final day of the season saw them drop into the second tier.

The summer saw the appointment of former Manchester City captain and Belgian international Vincent Kompany as the new man at the helm in a bid to revive their fortunes.

To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets, answer this question: Which of these former Sunderland strikers had a spell at Burnley in their career:

:: a) Kevin Phillips

:: b) Darren Bent

:: c) Gary Rowell

Email your answer, along with your name and address and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, October 19.

The winners will be notified via email on Wednesday and their tickets will be issued by the club in a digital format.

No details are passed on to third parties once the competition is drawn.

Tickets are non-transferable.

