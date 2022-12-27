Substitute Ellis Simms secured three points for the Black Cats early in five minutes of stoppage time when he gathered a loose ball from an excellent Daniel Ballard challenge and beat Thomas Kaminski from close range.

Ballard had won the initial header from Luke O'Nien's free kick but Tomasson felt he had fouled Joe Rankin-Costello in the process.

Neither Rankin-Costello or any of his team-mates appealed for a foul either at the time or in the aftermath of the goal.

“We’re extremely disappointed with the result and conceding that late goal,

“It was a very close game and a game where we needed to take the draw. We didn’t do that.

“There should have been a free kick to us for their second goal when the ball came in the box and two hands went in the back of one of our players.

Ellis Simms scores the winner at the Stadium of Light

“When you’re playing a very close game, you have to be better at getting a draw.

“It wasn’t a brilliant game but it was a very close game and we’re so disappointed to have conceded that late.

“We need to learn from these situations where we’re winning 1-0.

“We kept the lead for four minutes and that is the time when you need to be calm. All three goals were a bit clumsy really and it was a typical game that should have been a draw."