News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Foul': Blackburn Rovers boss makes surprise referee claim in verdict on Sunderland defeat

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has claimed that Sunderland's later winner at the Stadium of Light should have been ruled out for a foul.

By Phil Smith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Substitute Ellis Simms secured three points for the Black Cats early in five minutes of stoppage time when he gathered a loose ball from an excellent Daniel Ballard challenge and beat Thomas Kaminski from close range.

Ballard had won the initial header from Luke O'Nien's free kick but Tomasson felt he had fouled Joe Rankin-Costello in the process.

Hide Ad

Neither Rankin-Costello or any of his team-mates appealed for a foul either at the time or in the aftermath of the goal.

Most Popular

“We’re extremely disappointed with the result and conceding that late goal,

“It was a very close game and a game where we needed to take the draw. We didn’t do that.

Hide Ad
Read More
'Bold': Tony Mowbray makes a pledge to Sunderland supporters after thrilling Bla...

“There should have been a free kick to us for their second goal when the ball came in the box and two hands went in the back of one of our players.

Hide Ad
Ellis Simms scores the winner at the Stadium of Light

“When you’re playing a very close game, you have to be better at getting a draw.

Hide Ad

“It wasn’t a brilliant game but it was a very close game and we’re so disappointed to have conceded that late.

“We need to learn from these situations where we’re winning 1-0.

Hide Ad

“We kept the lead for four minutes and that is the time when you need to be calm. All three goals were a bit clumsy really and it was a typical game that should have been a draw."

Blackburn remain third in the table but are now just five points ahead of Sunderland, who sit eighth.