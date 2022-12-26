Nearly 44,000 supporters packed into the Stadium of Light to see the Black Cats become the first side to beat Jon Dahl Tomasson's side after falling behind this season.

That goal had come from a set play and against the run of play, with Ross Stewart almost immediately responding from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray switched to a 3-5-2 in the closing stages and Stewart and Simms combined to thrilling effect to push the Black Cats further up the table.

The head coach has warned of the importance of maintaining a balance in his side but says he will look to take the attacking option wherever possible.

"Ultimately I think we deserved the victory against a very good side," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were fairly dominant in the first half but concede from a set piece - they have four 6ft3 players in there and it's always difficult.

"Someone told me that they hadn't lost a game this season where they had conceded first, and so that tells you is a great effort from us to get the winner. They're a clever side, a good side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis Simms celebrates Sunderland's goal

"It was important we got the fans into the game quickly [after their goal] and it was great to see them so engaged up until the final whistle. I'm pleased for the players and for the supporters - hopefully we've sent a lot home happy today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been managing for 20 years and you have to feel the club you're at - and these fans expect [you to attack]. We've come up from League One playing third in the league, but these supporters want to see the team be brave and that's what we want to be.

"My job is to put a team on the pitch that is bold and creative, but also very industrious. I need to be bold in my decision making, to bring on attackers to try and win football matches rather than settle for draws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the biggest club in the division in my mind and it would be up there in the Premier League as well - they showed the noise they can make for their team today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players needed them for 95 minutes today and they were right there for them - huge respect to them for that."

Injuries meant that Mowbray turned to Amad and Patrick Roberts to start a game together, a prospect that has long excited him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results were encouraging moving forward.

Mowbray said: "The balance of Patrick and Amad is really exciting - this club wants to be bold and creative, we want to play those sorts of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad