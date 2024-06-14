Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Diamond has signed for newly-promoted League One side Stockport County

Former Sunderland winger Jack Diamond has signed for Stockport County after his release from the club.

Diamond finished the 2023/24 campaign on at Carlisle United after being found not guilty of sexually assaulting and raping a woman at a trial at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this year.

Former Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor said he was confident that the 23-year-old would get back to his best form after a full pre-season. Stockport County have won two promotions in three years under Challinor, and expected to compete strongly again in League One next season.

“We are delighted to welcome Jack to the club,” Challinor said.

“He’s been a player that we’ve liked for a long time and have tried to sign previously. The past couple of years of his career have been taken away from him through no fault of his own and he’s shown great resilience to get back playing, finishing last season on loan at Carlisle.

“We feel that with a pre-season under his belt and a platform to perform, we can get him back to the form he’s shown previously and we’re really excited to start working with him. He’s another quick ball carrier, likes to take defenders on and has exceptional pace. He can play anywhere across the front and adds more threat to what is already a really strong looking attacking unit.”

Stockport County’s Director of Football, Simon Wilson, had a brief spell at the Stadium of Light under Ellis Short’s ownership and said the club’s style of play should suit Diamond.

“Jack is a quick and exciting attacking player that can play anywhere across the front line and we feel will really complement our front foot style of play,” Wilson said.