Next Sunderland manager: Frank Lampard update as latest odds assessed

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach looks set to extend into another week after more twists and turns in the race.
Liam Rosenior started the week as the clear frontrunner following Pascal Jansen’s withdrawal from the race, but he now looks increasingly unlikely to take charge. A new favourite has been named but how likely is that to happen and who else might still be in the race? We assess the latest odds to offer some insight.
1. Raphael Wicky - 20/1
A report in Italy claimed Wicky had agreed a two-year deal to take charge of Sunderland a couple of weeks back, yet it’s understood that wasn’t the case. The 47-year-old has been out of work since leaving Swiss side Young Boys in March but is not thought to be in contention to take charge of Sunderland at this stage. Could that change as the troubled search continues? Possibly, but seems unlikely. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI
2. Stephen Robinson - 20/1
Has been linked with the role after two excellent campaigns at St Mirren but club sources have made clear that he is not in the race. | Getty Images
3. Paul Heckingbottom - 18/1
Stays in the list as is known to have been some level of interest in the past. Seems highly unlikely, given that he has now been a free agent when the last two vacancies have come up and yet talks haven't progressed. Still, credentials are good and Sunderland's list is currently only getting shorter. Would take a major turn of events, though. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Gerhard Struber - 16/1
One that can now be crossed firmly off the list. Odds shortened as he knows Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and has attended a Sunderland game with him in the past, but on Wednesday night was unveiled as the new manager of FC Koln as they bid to bounce back from their relegation to Bundesliga 2. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.